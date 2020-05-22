Turkey, US discuss Haftar attacks in Libya

  • May 22 2020 13:32:00

ANKARA
Senior Turkish and American officials have discussed attacks by the General Khalifa Haftar forces that have been escalating recently against the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, Ankara said in a statement.

Presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın had a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, a statement from the presidency said on May 22.

Bilateral relations, the fight against coronavirus, NATO solidarity, developments in Syria and Libya, and regional issues were discussed during the meeting, said the statement.

Kalın emphasized the need for lending support to the U.N.-recognized GNA in Libya and for the cessation of the illegal actions and attacks by Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

It has been agreed that a solution to the Syrian crisis and more efforts should be made to combat all types of terrorism, read the statement.

The importance of NATO solidarity in these critical days was underlined, said the presidency.

Haftar recently threatened to launch airstrikes against Turkish targets in the country. Turkey said it will retaliate in kind if Haftar forces hit the Turkish interests.

Turkey warns it will target Libya’s Haftar as commander receives air support from Russia
Russia sent at least eight warplanes to renegade commander Haftar, Libya’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has said. Russia delivered at least six Soviet-made Mig-29 and two Sukhoi 24s warplanes from its base in Syria’s Khmeimim to Haftar, Bashagha told Bloomberg.

Citing Haftar’s air force chief Saqr al-Jaroushi, the U.S. news outlet said that Haftar’s forces are set to launch “the largest aerial campaign in Libyan history in the coming hours.”

