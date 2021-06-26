Turkey, US discuss cooperation on airport in Afghan capital

  • June 26 2021 09:44:46

Turkey, US discuss cooperation on airport in Afghan capital

ANKARA
Turkey, US discuss cooperation on airport in Afghan capital

Turkish and U.S. delegations discussed areas of cooperation to run Afghanistan's Kabul airport, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on June 25. 

"During the meeting, areas of cooperation to operate Hamid Karzai International Airport following the termination of NATO Resolute Support Mission were discussed," it said on Twitter, adding that the delegations had met at the ministry.

"Both parties agreed to continue discussions," it said.

A delegation - consisting of the Pentagon and Department of State officials - from the U.S. arrived in Ankara on Thursday to discuss progress on efforts to keep Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul operational.

The situation in Afghanistan has gained importance in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that all American forces will withdraw from the war-torn country by Sept. 11, with NATO allies to follow suit.

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the issue at a recent NATO leaders summit in Brussels.

Ankara has been running the military and logistic operations of the Kabul airport for six years as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always comprised of noncombatant troops, is reported to have offered to guard the airport as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital.

US, withdrawal,

TURKEY Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

Turkey kicks off university entrance exams
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

    Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

  2. Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

    Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

  3. Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

    Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

  4. Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

    Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

  5. Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey
Recommended
Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to see realities of Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to 'see realities' of Cyprus

Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president

Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president
Official talks on Cyprus only after both sides recognized as equal

'Official talks on Cyprus only after both sides recognized as equal'
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties over phone

Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties over phone
Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions
EU renews refugee support to Turkey

EU renews refugee support to Turkey
WORLD Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia’s largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown on June 26 to contain a sudden Covid surge, but several European nations lifted restrictions despite the global spread of a highly contagious form of the disease.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced on June 25.