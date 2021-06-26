Turkey, US discuss cooperation on airport in Afghan capital

ANKARA

Turkish and U.S. delegations discussed areas of cooperation to run Afghanistan's Kabul airport, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on June 25.

"During the meeting, areas of cooperation to operate Hamid Karzai International Airport following the termination of NATO Resolute Support Mission were discussed," it said on Twitter, adding that the delegations had met at the ministry.

"Both parties agreed to continue discussions," it said.

A delegation - consisting of the Pentagon and Department of State officials - from the U.S. arrived in Ankara on Thursday to discuss progress on efforts to keep Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul operational.

The situation in Afghanistan has gained importance in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that all American forces will withdraw from the war-torn country by Sept. 11, with NATO allies to follow suit.

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the issue at a recent NATO leaders summit in Brussels.

Ankara has been running the military and logistic operations of the Kabul airport for six years as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always comprised of noncombatant troops, is reported to have offered to guard the airport as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital.