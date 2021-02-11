Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

  • February 11 2021 09:03:59

Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

Turkish and U.S. naval forces conducted a joint maritime exercise in the Black Sea, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Feb. 10.

Turkish frigates TCG Turgutreis and TCG Oruçreis were part of the drill along with the USS Porter and USS Donald Cook destroyers of the US Navy, the ministry said in a statement.

Two Turkish Air Force F-16s and one US maritime patrol aircraft also participated in the exercise, it added.

“The training conducted for the fundamental types of naval warfare has further strengthened cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two countries and has contributed to their interoperability,” read the statement.

The ministry said Turkish Naval Forces have been “maintaining the Black Sea Harmony Operation since March 1, 2004, with the aim of contributing to the peace and security of the Black Sea within the framework of the ‘regional ownership’ principle.”

“As part of the operations, frigates, corvettes, assault boats, submarines and sea patrol planes display their flag and show their presence in the Black Sea, and various observations and expeditions are conducted,” the statement said.

“Within the scope of its planned activities, the Turkish Naval Forces conduct joint training and exercises at every opportunity with the elements of NATO, friendly and allied naval forces which have arrived in the Black Sea and regularly participates in the exercises organized by riparian countries.”

naval exercise,

MOST POPULAR

  1. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  2. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

  3. Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

    Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

  4. Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

    Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

  5. Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

    Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations
Recommended
Turkey, Russia eye cooperation in space industry

Turkey, Russia eye cooperation in space industry
Turkish vice president stresses 2-state model for Cyprus

Turkish vice president stresses 2-state model for Cyprus
Turkey supports unity, prosperity, security of Gulf: FM

Turkey supports unity, prosperity, security of Gulf: FM
Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations
Turkey opens unit for kids with blood disease in Pakistan

Turkey opens unit for kids with blood disease in Pakistan
Turkey’s foreign minister meets Kuwait ruler

Turkey’s foreign minister meets Kuwait ruler
WORLD Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Joe Biden had his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to become independent company

Turkish Cargo to become independent company

Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, will soon become a fully independent company, CEO of its parent firm said on Feb. 10. 
SPORTS Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey’s National Para Athletics Team won three medals on Feb. 10 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. 