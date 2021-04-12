Turkey urges Canada to review defense embargo

Turkey’s foreign minister on April 12 pushed back on Canada's defense industry embargo, urging it to review the policy, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

In a phone call, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau spoke about bilateral relations, with Turkey voicing its "discomfort" over the embargo, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to
restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the phone call, Çavuşoğlu also called on Canada to review the restrictions.

Last October, Canada suspended exports of some defense products to Turkey over allegations that its technology was being used in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

