Turkey ups efforts to curb irregular migration

  • June 09 2022 16:01:00

Turkey ups efforts to curb irregular migration

ANKARA
Turkey ups efforts to curb irregular migration

Turkey is facing fresh refugee influx from the regional countries but is taking new measures to stop these new migrant inflows, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said, stressing that migration is a growing humanitarian problem around the world.

Minister Soylu announced new measures to discourage the migrants’ travel inside Turkey while the security institutions are imposing new precautions to stop the arrival of new irregular migrants to Turkey, at a meeting held by the Migration Council on June 9.

Turkey has been trying to manage the irregular migration from Syria, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries over the past decade, Soylu said, “There are two neighboring countries: Syria and Iraq. PKK/PYD and the DAESH did everything to ruin the order in these two countries. They sought to destroy the integrated authority there.”

In addition to these countries, instability in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Lebanon as well as food crises, global climate change and economic problems push new migration waves, Soylu stated.

The minister repeated that there is no xenophobia in Turkey as the Turkish civilization does not embrace such a thing, noting “But the West has it. Because their civilization is open to this. Our civilization sees every human being as the world itself. This is very clear.”

Some politicians in Turkey want to use that as a tool in the upcoming elections, he stated, “We should not fall into this trap. Migration is the problem of humanity. These people with their babies in their cradles leave their homes because of the war and nothing else.”

Turkey is currently hosting around five million refugees with 3.7 million of them Syrians. The government is under fire for not taking sufficient measures to stop the flow of irregular migrants.

“Some 331.839 irregular migrants have been deported since 2016. Plus, there are those we pushed to leave voluntarily,” he stated.

The government is now taking measures to curb the internal travel of these migrants, the minister stressed. “Starting from today, we are taking new measures for the taxis and TIR parks. The taxis should present papers in instance where they transfer foreigners to other cities. That means they should not help those who want to transfer irregular migrants to other cities,” he stated.

Another measure against smuggling of the irregular migrants is the installation of camera systems in the parking lots of the trucks and large camions, he said.

“With this system, the driver or the owner of the trucks cannot say that they did not know there were migrants in their cargo. We introduce this as part of our strategy against irregular migration,” the minister suggested.

Soylu informed that Turkey is hosting 3.7 million Syrians with temporary protection but there are those who are voluntarily leaving the country. He also said that Turkey has prevented around 2.6 million irregular migrants from entering the country since 2016.

TURKEY Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

    Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

  2. Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

    Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

  3. Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials

    Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials

  4. Municipalities encouraging animal adoption with bonuses

    Municipalities encouraging animal adoption with bonuses

  5. ‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

    ‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint
Recommended
Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says
Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as terrorists take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan
Turkish thrill-seeker becomes 1st man to row across Pacific Ocean

Turkish thrill-seeker becomes 1st man to row across Pacific Ocean
Demand for e-motorcycles increase in Turkey

Demand for e-motorcycles increase in Turkey
Prominent cartoonist laid to rest

Prominent cartoonist laid to rest
Municipalities encouraging animal adoption with bonuses

Municipalities encouraging animal adoption with bonuses
WORLD UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that will allow Tehran to rapidly enrich more uranium, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday, the latest escalation in the standoff over the country’s atomic program.

ECONOMY Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis Group, a major shareholder in Turkish carmaker Tofaş, has announced that the new Fiat Doblo will be produced in Spain.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”