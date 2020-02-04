Turkey, Ukraine pledge steps to boost economic ties

KIEV - Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Ukrainian leaders on Feb. 3 pledged big steps to boost bilateral economic ties at a trade forum in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

At the forum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said trade between the two countries rose 10.2 pct last year to $4.8 billion, adding that the Turkish contracting sector has also signed 184 projects worth a total of $6.3 billion in Ukraine.

Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about current and future cooperation in the trade, economic, and investment sectors, stressing the goal to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion.

Erdoğan said Turkey is one of Ukraine's main health tourism destinations, saying last year 20,000 people travelled from Ukraine for treatment or procedures.

He said that 1.55 million Ukrainian tourists traveled to Turkey after visa obligations were lifted, up 12 pct from the previous year.

Erdoğan also said they will work on developing partnership to strengthen strategic sectors such as the defense industry, technology, communication infrastructure, and telecommunications.

Erdoğan added that Turkish companies have significant investments in Ukraine especially in communications, food, textiles, banking and construction supplies.