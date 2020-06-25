Turkey, Ukraine flights to resume in July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The president of Ukraine said on June 24 that flights between Turkey and Ukraine would resume in July.

“From July 1, some flights between #Ukraine and #Turkey will be resumed. I agree with @RTErdogan that it will give impetus to the recovery of the tourism industry. Thank you for humanitarian aid. We deepen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey in all areas of common interests,” Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter.

Turkey suspended international flights in late March to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss COVID-19 fight

Meanwhile, the Turkish president spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart over the phone to discuss cooperation in fight against the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement on June 24.



Erdoğan and Zelensky also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.