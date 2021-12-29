Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  • December 29 2021 09:07:00

Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

ANKARA
Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to above the 30,000 mark for the first time since mid-October as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned of an upward trend in infections due to the Omicron strain of the virus.

Turkey reported its first six cases of the Omicron variant on Dec. 11, and this week authorities said that more than 40 cases caused by the new variant had been detected in at least six provinces, including Istanbul.

“Bringing the number of cases down to the 20,000 level was a serious success. Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it is observed that infections are in an upward trend,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

The country’s Health Ministry reported a total of 32,176 new cases on Dec. 28, which marked the highest number of daily infections since Oct. 12 when 33,860 infections were recorded.

The number of cases hit record levels in mid-April, climbing up to 60,000, forcing authorities to announce a series of strict measures to bring the spread of the virus under control. Daily infections dropped significantly in the following weeks declining to around 5,000 in late June and early July. However, daily cases started to increase again afterwards. They have been around 20,000 throughout most of December.

“We are going through a period when we need to be cautious and get our booster shots. Have no doubts! We will succeed again,” the minister said.

In a separate tweet, Koca stressed that because of the heightened risks from the Omicron, getting booster shots have become even more important and those who are eligible should have their shots immediately.

The country recently shortened the booster shot interval to three months from the previous six months.

To date, nearly 18 million people have been given a booster shot, with the number of total COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey exceeding 130 million doses, data from the Health Ministry show.

More than 51 million people, or some 93 percent of the population aged 18 and above, have been double jabbed, while around 57 million people, or 91 percent of the adults, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The country’s domestically developed jab, Turkovac, last week received emergency use authorization and it is expected to start to be used in the vaccination program this week. Turkey has been using the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the Chinese firm Sinovac.

pandemic,

WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

  3. Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

    Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  5. TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

    TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Recommended
Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts
Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln

Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln
Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve

Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve
Increasing housework induces fatigue on Turkish women during pandemic: UN analyst

Increasing housework induces fatigue on Turkish women during pandemic: UN analyst
Ankara provides agricultural drones to Baku

Ankara provides agricultural drones to Baku
CHP, HDP leaders discuss early polls, political developments

CHP, HDP leaders discuss early polls, political developments
WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

A Moscow court on Dec. 29 hears a case against the rights center of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in Russia’s history.

ECONOMY Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.