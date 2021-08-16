Turkey to start vaccinating teenagers aged 15 and up

ANKARA

Turkey on Aug. 16 expanded its vaccination campaign to include minors at least 15 years old, as well as those at least 12 years old who suffer from chronic disease.

Healthcare workers and other priority groups will also be able to receive their fourth vaccine doses, the Health Ministry announced in a series of new decisions.

In addition, as some countries require two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for entry, people who have received two doses of the Chinese Sinovac and one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, will be able to get a second dose of the latter vaccine as a fourth dose.

Under the new decisions, people who test positive for the coronavirus can get vaccinated a month later. This time period had previously been three months.