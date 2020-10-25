Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

  • October 25 2020 15:13:00

Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.

"We are aiming to deliver Turkish products to global markets in the fastest and most cost-effective way," said Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan in a written statement.

It's among the priorities of the ministry to create the necessary infrastructure facilities that will increase the export performance in important markets, added Pekcan.

Underlining that logistics also played a key role in strategic pricing and customer satisfaction in e-commerce, she said such centers would help Turkish overseas initiatives in this sector as well.

She pointed out that the logistics centers covered by the ministry would receive support for five years.

Pekcan said those with an average capacity utilization rate of at least 50% in the last three years would be given additional support of up to five years.

However, the total duration of support cannot exceed 10 years, she added.

Also, the government will support these centers in such expenditures as license and permit costs, customs clearance, inventory management, promotion and marketing activities.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  2. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  3. Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister

    Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister

  4. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

  5. Da Vinci Code author says Istanbul is his favorite city in world

    Da Vinci Code author says Istanbul is his favorite city in world
Recommended
Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production

Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
Smart system warns of leaks in electric pole

Smart system warns of leaks in electric pole
Turkey has resources for new global value chains: Minister

Turkey has resources for new global value chains: Minister
New company launches soar in September

New company launches soar in September
Turkey may cooperate with foreign firms in Black Sea: Minister

Turkey may cooperate with foreign firms in Black Sea: Minister
WORLD Two teenagers killed in Armenian attacks: Azerbaijan

Two teenagers killed in Armenian attacks: Azerbaijan

Two teenagers have died in Armenian attacks on civilian settlements, Azerbaijani authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-1 on Oct. 24 evening in week six of the Turkish Süper Lig.