Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.

"We are aiming to deliver Turkish products to global markets in the fastest and most cost-effective way," said Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan in a written statement.

It's among the priorities of the ministry to create the necessary infrastructure facilities that will increase the export performance in important markets, added Pekcan.

Underlining that logistics also played a key role in strategic pricing and customer satisfaction in e-commerce, she said such centers would help Turkish overseas initiatives in this sector as well.

She pointed out that the logistics centers covered by the ministry would receive support for five years.

Pekcan said those with an average capacity utilization rate of at least 50% in the last three years would be given additional support of up to five years.

However, the total duration of support cannot exceed 10 years, she added.

Also, the government will support these centers in such expenditures as license and permit costs, customs clearance, inventory management, promotion and marketing activities.