Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

  • May 07 2021 08:43:52

Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

ANKARA
Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on May 6 he expects Turkey to see 5.5%-6% growth in the first quarter, double-digit growth in the second quarter with the base effect and above 5% growth throughout the year. 

In a television interview, Elvan said economic activity revived in the first quarter of 2021, especially in the industrial sector, and production and trade are now in a better state than during the pre-crisis period.

Industrial and agricultural sectors are performing well in terms of production, he said, noting that Turkey entered 2021 strongly thanks to the measures taken in this period.

He also pointed out that strong growth is expected on a global scale starting from this year and nearly half of the Turkish economy’s growth will come from foreign trade in 2021.

Stating that the export performance in the first quarter was also very good, Elvan said: "When the euro zone grows by 1 unit, our exports increase by 4-4.5 units. There is a growth forecast of 4.4% for the growth of the euro area."

He said the growth in exports is expected to increase by 16%-20%, noting it is likely to reach $200 billion worth of exports for the first time in the country’s history.

He pointed out that countries will now turn to regional supply chains due to the difficulties they are experiencing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Turkey's strategic location, qualified human infrastructure, young dynamic population, as well as having a Customs Union agreement with the EU offers a very serious advantage."

He stressed that the year 2021 will be a year of growth in which price stability is especially observed, nominal demand is managed successfully, and “our structural reforms are supported.”

Inflation number one priority

Pointing out the importance of combating inflation in terms of achieving macroeconomic stability, Elvan said it is the number one priority in terms of economy management.

"You cannot solve this problem only with monetary policy. In the field of public finance, we have been giving the necessary support to our Central Bank, especially in price stability, since the day I took office."

 

WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon
MOST POPULAR

  1. Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

    Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

  2. Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

    Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

  4. Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

    Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

  5. Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events

    Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events
Recommended
Türk Telekom’s net profits more than doubled in first quarter

Türk Telekom’s net profits more than doubled in first quarter
Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK

Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK
Air passenger traffic at 24 mln in January-April

Air passenger traffic at 24 mln in January-April

Registrations open for Hack Istanbul 2021 contest

Registrations open for Hack Istanbul 2021 contest
Turkey’s crime watchdog issues guide for crypto firms

Turkey’s crime watchdog issues guide for crypto firms
Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties
WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
ECONOMY Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on May 6 he expects Turkey to see 5.5%-6% growth in the first quarter, double-digit growth in the second quarter with the base effect and above 5% growth throughout the year. 

SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 