Turkey to roll out human rights action plan next Tuesday, says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey will announce a human rights action plan next week and an economic reform package in two weeks, the nation's president said on Feb. 24.

"Next Tuesday, we will share the Human Rights Action Plan, prepared in line with the expectations of all segments," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his AKP's provincial congress in Istanbul.

Also, in two weeks, the country will reveal an economic reform package, Erdoğan added.

"I hope we will reveal our determination to grow our country once again by announcing our economic reform package," he stressed.