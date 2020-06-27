Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

  • June 27 2020 16:37:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish industries have continued production to a large extent even during the pandemic, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on June 27. 

Speaking during the launch ceremony of an environmental project via video link, Erdoğan said: "Our industries continued production to a large extent, even during the pandemic. I believe in the next phase, we can make up for our production losses during the pandemic."

The project aims to stop pollution and improve agriculture in the surrounding areas in the Marmara region, northwestern Turkey.

Erdoğan said 520 new factories in organized industrial sites were opened in the first five months of this year.

"Turkey is decisive in working toward its targets, focusing on investments, production, growth and employment."

Erdoğan added: "Turkey is hoping to reach strong growth rates in the second quarter of the year."

"Turkey is one of the eight countries in the world which can produce tunneling machines. All related public institutions were involved in this project, we have allocated 2.5 billion Turkish liras, and brought the project to life with decisiveness," said the president.

He also added that 24 of the planned 25 watering projects are now operational covering 123,800 hectares.

