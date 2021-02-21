Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

  • February 21 2021 10:29:00

Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

Turkey's Communications Directorate has prepared a next-generation fact-checking platform to fight fake news on social media.

The communications authority will reveal the accuracy of news and information spread on social media via the platform. It will be available for IOS and Android.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that the platform is designed to meet the need to learn whether the news and information spread on social media are true.

The platform is currently being tested, Altun said, and added: "This platform, which will be put into service very, very soon, will be one of our robust tools in the fight for the truth."

disinformation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  2. Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

    Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

  3. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,983 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,631,876

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,983 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,631,876

  5. Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

    Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister

Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister
Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council
Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends

Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends
Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries
Turkey wants to strengthen cooperation with US: Erdoğan

Turkey wants to strengthen cooperation with US: Erdoğan
Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister
WORLD Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

A Moscow judge on Feb. 20 upheld a ruling to jail top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as he lost two court cases in one day and was headed for more than two years in a penal colony.
ECONOMY Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Turkey's traditional cologne exports tripled in 2020 thanks to its signature hand disinfectant, a powerful tool used by many to ward off the threat of coronavirus.
SPORTS Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Turkish football player Umut Bulut has broken all-time record for Turkish Süper Lig appearance with 504 matches.