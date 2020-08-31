Turkey to launch pilot scheme for e-hearing

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey will launch a pilot scheme for its electronic hearing system in the new judicial year, the nation’s justice minister said on Aug. 31. 

“The new judicial year will also be a period when the ‘e-hearing’, whose testing process continues successfully, will be practiced in a pilot scheme and expanded,” Abdulhamit Gül said in a statement ahead of the legal year set to begin on Sept. 1.

In June, Gül attended a test run of an e-hearing at an Ankara courthouse. The process will allow lawyers to attend the hearing via videoconference on Turkey’s National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP).

“The new judicial year will be a year to further strengthen the principle of the rule of law, which is the guarantee of rights and freedoms,” Gül said.

“A society whose expectation of justice is met and the need for justice is satisfied will also be the guarantee and guardian of the rule of law,” he added.

