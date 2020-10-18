Turkey to introduce new virus measures

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Amid rising virus cases and stepped-up measures in many European countries, Turkey also has new nationwide measures on the way to combat COVID-19, the Interior Ministry announced on Oct. 18.

In a circular issued to all 81 provinces, the ministry focused on the issues of risk management, social isolation, social distancing, controlling the spread of the virus, hygiene, the use of masks, and possible risks.

It said that after evaluating the pandemic, some new decisions have already been taken by the Health Ministry and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

To help draw up the new measures, committees will meet next week to analyze and discuss the subjects of tracking, supervision, and warnings, the Interior Ministry added.

The new measures should follow the committee meetings, but no date was given for their announcement.