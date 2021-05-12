Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post Eid holiday

ANKARA

Turkey will gradually ease lockdown restrictions after the Eid holiday as coronavirus cases and fatalities continue to ebb nationwide, the country's president said on May 12.

"Hopefully, by bringing the pandemic under control, we will take normalization steps in a controlled manner after Eid,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday that will start on May 13.

“Good days are ahead even though we are having a bitter holiday due to the problems caused by the pandemic," he said.

He recalled that last Eid, Turkey was hoping to overcome COVID-19, but the new waves across the world in the following months affected the country.

He said that restrictions became a necessity with rising rates of cases and deaths, as the country is under full lockdown until the end of the Eid holiday on May 17.

Amid a full nationwide lockdown, coronavirus cases dropped in 80 of Turkey’s provinces between May 1-7, according to the latest Health Ministry statistics.

The only province where the number of cases per 100,000 people increased was Ardahan in the country’s northeast.

Kırklareli, Çanakkale, Düzce, Istanbul, and Tekirdağ saw the sharpest declines compared to the week of April 24-30.

Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa, Adana, and Van – all in Turkey’s east and southeast – have the lowest number of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people.

The number of cases per 100,000 people dropped to 359 from 532 in Istanbul, 247 from 361 in the capital Ankara, and to 161 from 223 in İzmir.