Turkey to continue with weekend curfews: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey will continue with its weekend curfews to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the country's president announced on April 13, with the next curfew to be imposed on April 18-19.

"As part of the fight against the epidemic, we decided to continue the curfew on weekends as needed in the coming period," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said following a three-hour virtual Cabinet meeting.

"Turkey will complete [construction of] a new hospital for COVID-19 patients in Istanbul's Başakşehir by May 15," he added.

He also announced the establishment of two new hospitals with a total of 350 beds in Istanbul for coronavirus patients.

"Turkey continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic with determination," he said.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey makes significant progress in bringing coronavirus outbreak under control, adding that the country is facing no difficulties in supplying its people with personal health and cleaning materials.

"With measures taken, Turkey tops the countries which brought the outbreak under control in the fastest way," he said.

The Turkish president also ruled out any borrowing arrangement with IMF during the pandemic.

Ankara late on April 10 announced a two-day curfew in 31 provinces that took effect at midnight.

The announcement came about 10.00 p.m. local time and said it would affect 30 metropolises, including the capital Ankara, Istanbul, the Aegean province of İzmir and Zonguldak, where respiratory diseases are common among the residents.

The curfew’s announcement received many criticisms as people in the said provinces flocked to markets and bakeries who were still open for last-minute shopping.

After the criticisms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said he was resigning from his position as interior minister over the implementation and timing of the curfew.

Nevertheless, Soylu’s resignation was rejected by Erdoğan on late April 12.