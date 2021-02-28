Turkey to continue struggle to eradicate terror: Communications director

  • February 28 2021 10:26:00

Turkey to continue struggle to eradicate terror: Communications director

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to continue struggle to eradicate terror: Communications director

Turkey will continue the fight to eliminate terrorism, the nation’s director of communications said early on Feb. 28.

"We will continue our just struggle to eradicate terror at its source, without making any concessions. With mercy and gratitude to all our martyrs," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, referencing martyrs and veterans of the 2020 Operation Spring Shield that was conducted to remove terror elements on Turkey’s border with Syria.

Turkey announced the launch of Operation Spring Shield on March 1 in the wake of a Syrian regime attack on Turkish troops who were observing a cease-fire in Idlib on Feb. 27 which martyred 33, according to the nation’s defense chief.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said March 4 that during the operation, 3,136 regime elements were neutralized in the Idlib region.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" to imply elements in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

The offensive also destroyed 151 tanks, 47 howitzers, two vehicles, three airplanes, eight helicopters, three drones and eight air defense systems.

Fifty-two multiple rocket launchers, 12 anti-tank weapons, 24 armored vehicles, 27 armored combat vehicles, 34 armored pick-ups and four mortars were also destroyed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

    Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

  2. Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

    Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

  3. Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

    Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

  4. Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

    Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

  5. Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

    Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May
Recommended
Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar

Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar
Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat
NATO hails Turkeys infantry commandos

NATO hails Turkey's infantry commandos
Turkish ruling party slams Greek beating of migrants

Turkish ruling party slams Greek beating of migrants
Turkey welcomes India-Pakistan cease-fire statement

Turkey welcomes India-Pakistan cease-fire statement
Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria

Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria
WORLD Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai’s port for repairs on Feb. 28, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway’s oil fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, bought shares in four Turkish energy companies with investments totaling around $140 million up to the end of 2020, according to official figures from Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Süper Lig week 27 match on Feb. 27 to keep a hold on their lead in Turkey's top-tier football division.