Turkey to complete first phase of priority group vaccinations, says minister

  • February 17 2021 09:10:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared a statement on Twitter with details of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board's latest meeting and 'we are about to complete Phase 1 in the vaccination of priority groups identified by our Scientific Board," he said on Feb. 16. 

Noting that the number of daily infections in Turkey is within the range of 7,000 to 8,000, the minister said: "We are conducting an effective study against mutations [of COVID-19] in our country."

"Despite this, the transmission rate of some mutations is much higher. We have to persistently continue to comply with the measures without ignoring the risk," he warned.

On Jan. 14, Turkey kicked off a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign starting with healthcare workers. Over 5 million coronavirus vaccine jabs have been administered across the country so far.

Since December, Turkey has had curfews on weeknights and weekends to curb the virus' spread.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.41 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it first appeared in December 2019.

