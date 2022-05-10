Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey plans to build 200,000 homes in northern Syria for some one-fourth of the refugees to voluntarily resettle, the Turkish president announced on May 9.

Addressing citizens following the Presidential Cabinet Meeting, President Erdoğan said: “Turkey is progressing towards its goals without deviating from its route at a time when the world and our region are going through a painful period in the grip of wars, conflicts, political and economic crises, and social upheavals.”

Describing Turkey as the center of new pursuits developments such as pandemics and wars have triggered in the global logistics and production system, President Erdoğan said: “While the global governance and security system, instituted following the Second World War, has been shaken deeply, we have revived the historical accumulation in our possession by means of political, economic and military reforms.”

Stressing that Turkey not only stands on its own feet but also lends support to all of its friends, President Erdoğan drew attention to the efforts exerted with the goal of building the great and strong Turkey step by step, and said: “We don’t allow any internal or external incident, any overt or covert plot, to deter us from that goal. We consider the prices, which we as the nation pay in this struggle, to be the assurance of our safe and prosperous future.”