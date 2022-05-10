Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

  • May 10 2022 09:04:00

Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to build 200,000 homes in northern Syria for some one-fourth of the refugees to voluntarily resettle, the Turkish president announced on May 9. 

Addressing citizens following the Presidential Cabinet Meeting, President Erdoğan said: “Turkey is progressing towards its goals without deviating from its route at a time when the world and our region are going through a painful period in the grip of wars, conflicts, political and economic crises, and social upheavals.”

Describing Turkey as the center of new pursuits developments such as pandemics and wars have triggered in the global logistics and production system, President Erdoğan said: “While the global governance and security system, instituted following the Second World War, has been shaken deeply, we have revived the historical accumulation in our possession by means of political, economic and military reforms.”

Stressing that Turkey not only stands on its own feet but also lends support to all of its friends, President Erdoğan drew attention to the efforts exerted with the goal of building the great and strong Turkey step by step, and said: “We don’t allow any internal or external incident, any overt or covert plot, to deter us from that goal. We consider the prices, which we as the nation pay in this struggle, to be the assurance of our safe and prosperous future.”

Syrians, project,

WORLD Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan

  2. Greece must obey NATO obligations amid tensions with Turkey: Mitsotakis

    Greece must obey NATO obligations amid tensions with Turkey: Mitsotakis

  3. French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

    French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

  4. Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

    Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

  5. Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

    Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan
Recommended
CHP leader urges Erdoğan to strengthen border security

CHP leader urges Erdoğan to strengthen border security
Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says
Ruling party to submit bill against digital disinformation

Ruling party to submit bill against digital disinformation
DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition

DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition
Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness
DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually

DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually
WORLD Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

The world is creeping closer to the warming threshold international agreements are trying to prevent, with nearly a 50-50 chance that Earth will temporarily hit that temperature mark within the next five years, teams of meteorologists across the globe predicted.

ECONOMY Incentives issued for some 41 bln Turkish Liras of investments

Incentives issued for some 41 bln Turkish Liras of investments

Incentive certificates for investments worth a total of 40.7 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion) were issued in March, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.

SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.