Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

  • March 28 2021 10:43:00

Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

ISTANBUL
Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

Turkey is ramping up its vaccination drive against COVID-19 by adding people aged over 60 and some risk groups with underlying conditions to the program, the country’s health minister has announced.

The country launched inoculations against the coronavirus on Jan. 14 with the jab by the Chinese pharmaceuticals company Sinovac. To date, nearly 15 million doses of the vaccine has been administered, with over 8.2 million receiving their first shots. More than 6.4 million people have received both doses.

“Citizens over the age of 60 will be able to get vaccinations by appointment with their spouses. In addition, some risk groups were included in the program,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on March 27.

Patients with morbid obesity, cancer with a malignant tumor, and those receiving dialysis, as well as people with Down’s syndrome and those receiving immunosuppressive treatment, were identified in the system for priority vaccine jabs, according to the minister.

“We want to protect our most vulnerable citizens as soon as possible,” Koca said.

Last week, the minister announced that a total of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Turkey by the end of May.

The country already received 1.4 million Pfizer/BioNTech jabs and the figure will reach 4.5 million by April, according to Koca.

He added that an optional deal for another 30 million shots from Pfizer/BioNTech was made and that initial talks already began for the procurement of Russia’s Sputnik-V injection.

Vaccine studies

Apart from efforts to procure injections from other countries, Turkey is also conducting studies to develop its own vaccine, including the one in the form of a nasal spray.

If successful, it would be the first intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 in the world, Koca said on March 25 following the meeting of the Health Ministry’s Science Board, adding that phase 1 studies for this innovative jab would start soon.

Koca added that a single facility could produce annually 250 million doses of this jab.

“This nasal vaccine will be very effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” said Professor Mehmet Ceyhan, an expert in infectious diseases at Hacettepe University in Ankara.

This nasal vaccine will be restored and delivered easily in room temperature and it will block the virus from entering the body as it is administered through the nose, Ceyhan added.

It will be easily employed, there will no need to use a syringe and thus it will help reduce vaccine hesitancy among the public, he explained, noting that people are avoiding jabs fearing that they may get infections.

“People can administer this nasal spray by themselves. If it is produced enough, a lot of people could be vaccinated in a short period of time. It is administered at one go, not two doses unlike other vaccines,” Ceyhan said.

However, he noted that it could take up to 6 to 8 months to develop the nasal vaccine.

elderly,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

    Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

  2. Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

    Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

  3. Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

    Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

  4. Ancient stone quarry found in İzmir

    Ancient stone quarry found in İzmir

  5. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq

3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq
Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks
Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters

Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters
Turkish president shares Passover greetings

Turkish president shares Passover greetings
Top Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan peace talks

Top Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan peace talks
WORLD Armenia PM to resign ahead of snap election to defuse crisis

Armenia PM to resign ahead of snap election to defuse crisis

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on March 28 that he will resign next month while staying in office until snap parliamentary elections due on June 20, as part of an effort to curb the political crisis gripping the Caucasus country.    
ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul elects new CEO

Borsa Istanbul elects new CEO

Turkey’s stock exchange Borsa Istanbul has elected Korkmaz Enes Ergun as its new CEO.
SPORTS Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals and Çağlar Söyüncü added another in a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway 3-0 in a World Cup qualifying Group G game on March 27 as Turkey maintained its perfect record in the campaign.