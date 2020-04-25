Turkey to begin mass production of native respirator

  • April 25 2020 10:28:00

Turkey to begin mass production of native respirator

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to begin mass production of native respirator

Turkey will "very soon start mass production" of indigenous respirators needed in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Ankara’s communications director said on April 25. 

“Our government’s mobilization to produce all necessary medical supplies is bearing fruit. We will very soon start mass production of our nationally developed respirator ‘Sahra,’” Fahrettin Altun said in a series of Tweets. “We’re determined to ensure that Turkey will not need outside help for medical supplies.”

The indigenous mechanical breathing device named Sahra, or Desert, was announced last week by National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Altun said Ankara has already sent medical supplies to 54 nations, including test kits, masks and gloves and “Turkey is supporting so many nations and allies in this difficult time as a humanitarian duty.”

He highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s global efforts “to create a common response while helping nations individually.”

“Some of his latest coronavirus diplomacy calls included Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and Emir [Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad] al-Thani. The discussions included the current crisis and the future,” he said of telephone discussing on April 24 with the German and Qatari leaders.

“At home, we continue to support our citizens during Ramadan through an additional aid package of 176 million TL [$25 million],” he said.

“All citizens will be allotted an additional 1 GB of internet to help them communicate with their loved ones,” he added.

Turning to Ramadan, he wished “Muslims around the world a safe, healthy, and happy Ramadan” with Friday the first day of the Muslim holy month.

“Our brothers & sisters around the world must know Turkey will always be there for them. As we plan steps for normalization at the end of Ramadan, we hope to celebrate Eid in a more healed world!,” Altun said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Ankara blasts Israeli plans to annex West Bank

Ankara blasts Israeli plans to annex West Bank
Turkey sends aid to Palestine to fight coronavirus

Turkey sends aid to Palestine to fight coronavirus
‘Divorce pandemic’ may lie ahead after quarantine days

‘Divorce pandemic’ may lie ahead after quarantine days
Migratory birds benefit from COVID-19 measures

Migratory birds benefit from COVID-19 measures
Turkish, Italian frigates train in East Mediterranean

Turkish, Italian frigates train in East Mediterranean
Former COVID-19 patients donating immune plasma

Former COVID-19 patients donating immune plasma
Turkey brings back nationals abroad amid COVID-19

Turkey brings back nationals abroad amid COVID-19
WORLD Brazil: Justice minister resigns after interference

Brazil: Justice minister resigns after 'interference'

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on April 24 after President Jair Bolsonaro removed his "trusted man" from the federal police.

ECONOMY April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 61.6% of its capacity in April, the country's Central Bank said on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 