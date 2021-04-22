Turkey to begin administering Sputnik V vaccine soon: Minister

  • April 22 2021 17:54:00

ANKARA
Turkey will begin administering Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine soon, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on April 22. 

The coronavirus infection rate has dropped nationwide, Koca said following the Coronavirus Scientific Committee meeting via video link.

Koca said it was agreed at the meeting that restrictions against the coronavirus could be tightened, if the number of cases did not decrease in the coming days.

He said some citizens postponed vaccination as they were fasting in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but to cater to them post-iftar (fast-breaking meals) vaccination appointments were ensured.

Koca added that the Indian variant has not been detected in the country yet. However, measures have been taken against this fast-spreading variant.

"In this context, people who want to enter our country from India or have traveled via India will have to spend mandatory quarantine in designated [student] dormitories,” he said.

He added that Turkey will start Phase 1 trials for its third vaccine candidate.

Another Turkish vaccine candidate, the first to start human trials, will soon complete Phase 2 trials, the health minister said, adding that its final trial will begin in May.

A locally-made vaccine means "domestic power and trust," he said.

 

TURKEY Turkey expects up to 21% decline of emissions until 2030, says Erdoğan

Turkey expects up to 21% decline of emissions until 2030, says Erdoğan
