Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

  • May 31 2020 16:56:00

TRABZON
A “Caravan Park” project was prepared in the Black Sea province of Trabzon for enthusiasts of caravans, which have been preferred during the COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey.

Tourism routes will be created for caravan parks to be established at highlands in the city and on the beaches.

Accommodation points will be created in Trabzon, which is selected as a pilot province in the project supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

In the project, which will be planned in an area of 20 decares, infrastructure services such as social reinforcement areas, electricity and water will be provided, picnic and walking areas will be built.

The project is expected to expand to 34 provinces across the country in two years.

Noting that the understanding of tourism has changed after the COVID-19 outbreak, the project manager, Ali Kaan, stated that Turkey should also benefit from alternative tourism types such as journeys on caravans.

“There are about six million caravans in Europe. Our country cannot even get 1 percent of it. We want to realize the project within two years and offer Turkey as a caravan route to European tourists,” Kaan added.

Ayhan Aksoy, who settled in the United States 19 years ago and eventually realized his dream by buying a caravan after returning to the country, touched on the problems of caravan owners in Turkey.

Aksoy complained that there are not enough caravan parking places in the country and that the roads and the travel conditions are not enough.

