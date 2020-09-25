Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

ANKARA

Turkish authorities on Sept. 25 issued arrest warrants for 82 people, including an HDP mayor, over protests six years ago, officials and local media said.

Police were on the search for the 82 suspects in the Turkish capital and six other provinces, the Ankara chief public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office did not specify what offenses the 82 are alleged to have committed.

But it said crimes committed during the protests included murder, attempted murder, theft, damaging property, looting, burning the Turkish flag and injuring 326 security officials and 435 citizens.

There was also a warrant for the mayor of the eastern city of Kars, Ayhan Bilgen who later on has been detained.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of being a political front for the outlawed PKK- which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the U.S.

Former HDP co-leaders, Figen Yüksekdağ and Selahattin Demirtaş, were named in the investigation but both have been in jail since 2016 pending multiple trials.

The government accused the HDP of urging people to take part in the protests across Turkey that left 37 dead, which HDP denies.





