Turkey to accelerate efforts towards green revolution: Minister

  • November 04 2021 16:39:00

Turkey to accelerate efforts towards green revolution: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to accelerate efforts towards green revolution: Minister

Turkey will carry out its fight against climate change and accelerate efforts towards green revolution with determination, the country's environment, urbanization and climate change minister said on Nov. 4.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency about talks during the current U.N. Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Murat Kurum reiterated Turkey's 2053 net-zero emission target.

“We will make the best of the green development revolution, and resolutely carry out our fight against climate change by taking new steps in addition to those we have already taken,” he said.

He said climate change is not simply an environmental concern, but also a development and national security issue that affects many sectors, citing rising numbers of natural disasters caused by climate change around the world, including floods, hurricanes, droughts, and fires.

“Compared to 100 years ago, fires caused by global warming have climbed 30%, and in the last 40 years the number of days when the air temperature exceeds 50 degrees Celsius has doubled,” he said.

Telling how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has set a net-zero emission target by 2053, Kurum said they are boosting the country's renewable energy resources across Turkey to use less fossil fuel.

 

Emissions trading systems

“It should not be forgotten that climate change is a shared responsibility,” said Kurum, pointing to the importance of the climate summit, where many key issues are being discussed, ranging from climate adaptation to climate migration.

He said Turkey will convene a Climate Council next January, where the private sector, NGOs, universities, industrialists, and international organizations will present long-term strategic action plans.

With a delegation of 65 people, Turkey will continue its work in Glasgow until Nov. 12, he added.

Later, speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Kurum said countries had misused the world’s land, air and water resources, especially developed countries.

"From now on, production will be sustainable, environmentally friendly and climate-friendly production," he said, mentioning his ministry's plan to establish emissions trading systems together with the industry and energy ministries.

Kurum also stressed that Turkey should be treated fairly in access to financing to help the country shift to a greener economy.

TURKEY Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

    Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

  2. ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

    ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  3. Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM

    Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM

  4. Local man makes living out of getting beaten up

    Local man makes living out of getting beaten up

  5. Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president

    Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president
Recommended
EBRD raises Turkeys 2021 growth forecast to 9%

EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9%

Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October
Turkeys automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October

Turkey's automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October
Turkeys Gaziantep joins EBRDs Green Cities initiative

Turkey's Gaziantep joins EBRD's Green Cities initiative
Turkish contractors assume projects worth $20 billion this year

Turkish contractors assume projects worth $20 billion this year
WORLD Britain’s government: End of coal is in sight

Britain’s government: 'End of coal is in sight'

Britain’s government has claimed that the “end of coal is in sight” after 18 countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile committed for the first time to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power.

ECONOMY Turkey to accelerate efforts towards green revolution: Minister

Turkey to accelerate efforts towards green revolution: Minister

Turkey will carry out its fight against climate change and accelerate efforts towards green revolution with determination, the country's environment, urbanization and climate change minister said on Nov. 4.

SPORTS Beşiktaş lose 4-0 to Sporting CP in Champions League

Beşiktaş lose 4-0 to Sporting CP in Champions League

Beşiktaş suffered a 4-0 defeat by Sporting CP in a UEFA Champions League Group C match on No.v 3 in Portugal.