Turkey tightens coronavirus rules, including daily quarantine inspections

ISTANBUL

Turkey rolled out new inspection and enforcement rules on Aug. 4 after coronavirus cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks, in what the government called a grave rise during peak holiday season.

Ankara lifted a partial lockdown in June and has since lobbied hard for countries to allow tourists to visit to help get the economy back on its feet.

President Tayyip Erdoğan's government had called 1,000 a critical threshold to reconsider rules.

On Aug. 4 it adopted daily quarantine inspections, new tracing oversight in all cities and measures for weddings,

funerals and other large gatherings, even while it avoided broad curbs on economic activity.

The Interior Ministry said the nationwide rules - including some fines for violations - were needed to sustain the fight

against the pandemic.

The central city of Kırıkkale will pilot a new call center that checks complaints about citizens ignoring face masks and

other rules, and for a "safe area" rewards system for business that abide them, the ministry said.

The 1,083 new COVID-19 cases reflect a "severe" rise after a four-day holiday weekend, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter, urging Turks to avoid unnecessary contact so that their vacations do not have grave consequences.

New cases had hovered just below 1,000 since July 13.





