Turkey tests indigenous anti-ship missile in Black Sea

  • February 05 2021 08:42:56

SİNOP
Turkey's first indigenously-produced maritime missile Atmaca was tested on Feb. 4 in the Black Sea region.

Test activities of the Atmaca, a long-range anti-ship missile developed by Roketsan, was carried out in northern Sinop province, according to the city governorate.

Our domestic product Atmaca will fear enemies, said Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal after observing test fires together with Erol Karaömeroğlu, Sinop governor.

Roketsan touts Atmaca as a high-precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike anti-ship missile which can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates and corvettes and is expected to replace the U.S.-made Harpoon.

It boasts a range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles), posing a threat to targets far outside visual range.

It also provides a target update, re-attack, and mission abort capability via modern data link.

