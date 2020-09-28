Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

  • September 28 2020 15:34:00

Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

Turkish doctors on Sept. 28 gave the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine to a health worker.

Asım Baştürk, 53, volunteered for the phase 3 test of the vaccine developed by China.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Mustafa Sait Gönen, dean of Turkey's leading Istanbul University Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty, said: “Today, we began the Phase 3 study of the Chinese origin vaccine from the Cerrahpaşa medical school."

Giving a break up of patients they attended to since March, he said, out of 335,000 patients who visited the facility; 27,000 were treated for COVID-19 and 77,000 tests were conducted.

"This is an important day for the Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty. This struggle [against the virus] continues in Cerrahpaşa, as in other hospitals and in the world," he added.

Also speaking, Baştürk said: "I volunteered for this of my own will. Of course, we want this [virus] which is creating trouble for Turkey and the world to be eliminated soon."

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

    Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

  2. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  3. Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

    Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

  4. 1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

    1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

  5. Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

    Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker
Recommended
Turkey calls on Armenia to send back mercenaries, terrorists it brought from abroad

Turkey calls on Armenia to send back mercenaries, terrorists it brought from abroad

Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case

Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case
Turkish cultural heritage month kicks off in US

Turkish cultural heritage month kicks off in US
Severe COVID-19 cases, new infections decline, says Turkish health minister

Severe COVID-19 cases, new infections decline, says Turkish health minister
Turkey sees EU summit as chance for reset: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey sees EU summit as chance for reset: Presidential spokesperson
Political institutions to help overcome challenges faced by university students: CHP leader

Political institutions to help overcome challenges faced by university students: CHP leader
WORLD Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

At least 24 people have died after deadly clashes between arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the latest violence in the decades-long territorial dispute sparked international calls on Sept. 27 to halt the fighting.  

ECONOMY Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

Holidays in temporary makeshift homes built by the locals from the surrounding villages in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, where five-star hotels are located, have started two months late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.