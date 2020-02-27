Turkey suspends passenger flights with Iran

  • February 27 2020 10:14:00

ANKARA
Commercial flights between Turkey and Iran have been suspended as fears grow the coronavirus is spreading, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Turkey said.

“Passenger flights between Turkey and Iran have been suspended until further notice and Iranian carriers will be allowed to transport passengers from Turkey to Iran with the condition of coming without any passengers. Turkish passengers will not be carried on these flights,” the agency said on Feb. 26, in a tweet.

After the outbreak emerged in Iran, Turkey closed its border gates, stopped railways crossings and suspended most flights, except those from Tehran.

Some 132 Turkish citizens arrived in Ankara from Tehran on Feb. 25. Turkey has yet to see any confirmed case of the coronavirus, but that does not mean there will never be any, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Feb. 26.

Turkish Airlines also reduced its number of daily trips to Tehran to two on Feb. 25, and restricted return flights to Turkish passengers only.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has sounded global alarm, with China reporting more than 2,700 deaths from the outbreak, and health experts grappling to find a cure.

Outside mainland China, the coronavirus has spread to more than 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The WHO has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

