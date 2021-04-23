Turkey stresses on diplomacy in solving Black Sea problems

  • April 23 2021 14:52:40

Turkey stresses on diplomacy in solving Black Sea problems

ANKARA
Turkey stresses on diplomacy in solving Black Sea problems

Turkey has emphasized on the importance of continued diplomacy and dialogue to resolve regional problems surrounding the Black Sea at a multilateral summit with Romania, Poland as well as Georgia and Ukraine amid tension between the latter and Russia.

The Turkish, Romanian and Polish foreign ministers met at an annual trilateral meeting in Bucharest on April 23 and later held another session with their counterparts from Ukraine and Georgia.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Twitter said he wished “the continuation of peace and de-escalation of rising tension in Black Sea” while emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. He also said Turkey is “supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and Ukraine.”

“The Black Sea region is our common home and we must make sure that this region is kept away from tensions. We are all concerned about recent developments in and around Ukraine. However, we have been hearing promising news recently. We hope diplomacy and dialogue prevail,” Çavuşoğlu told a joint press conference with his Romanian and Polish counterparts, Bogdan Aurescu and Zbigniew Rau, respectively.

Aurescu highlighted the very good timing of the multilateral meeting given the crisis in the Black Sea between Ukraine and Russia, stressing that the ministers have elaborated the recent Russian military deployment.

“Russia’s decision to pull back its troops certainly does not prevent us from analyzing so that this tension does not happen again,” he stressed. Recalling the participation of Ukraine and Georgia in the trilateral meeting, the Romanian minister said they will continue to support both nations while reiterating their aspiration to join the Euro-Atlantic organizations.

Rau said they have expressed their commitment to the regional security and stability from the Baltic to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. Noting that recent Russian military mobility in the region is causing concerns, Rau said all these developments will be discussed during the NATO leaders’ summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels.

TURKEY Turkey stresses on diplomacy in solving Black Sea problems

Turkey stresses on diplomacy in solving Black Sea problems
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks April 23 under nationwide curfew

    Turkey marks April 23 under nationwide curfew

  2. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  3. Three-day curfew across Turkey becomes effective

    Three-day curfew across Turkey becomes effective

  4. Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

    Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

  5. Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark
Recommended
Turkey invites Israeli energy minister to diplomacy forum

Turkey invites Israeli energy minister to diplomacy forum
Foreign ministers of Turkey, UAE speak over phone

Foreign ministers of Turkey, UAE speak over phone
Meeting with Turkish president likely: Greek premier

Meeting with Turkish president likely: Greek premier
Top EU court backs decision on blacklisting PKK

Top EU court backs decision on blacklisting PKK
Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea

Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea
WORLD World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

The leaders of Russia and China put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 22 long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions in a livestreamed summit showcasing America’s return to the fight against global warming.
ECONOMY Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish prosecutors on April 22 opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange platform shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 