Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey spent 38.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.66 billion) for environmental protection in 2019, the country’s statistical authority has said.

The figure increased by 1.2 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, while share of environmental protection expenditure in gross domestic product dropped to 0.9 percent which was 1 percent in 2018, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Waste management services accounted for 46.3 percent, while wastewater management services accounted for 37.8 percent, it said.

"Out of total environmental protection expenditure, 57.8 percent was realized by financial and non-financial corporations, 34.2 percent was realized by general government and non-profit institutions serving households and 8 percent was realized by households" TÜİK said.

Environmental protection investment, however, fell by 10.5 percent compare to 2018.

“Out of 6.4 billion TL [772.7 million] of environmental protection investment expenditure which decreased by 10.5 percent compared to the previous year, 76.9 percent was realized by financial and non-financial corporations and 23.1 percent was realized by general government and non-profit institutions serving households,” according to TÜİK.

Figures released by TÜİK also showed investment expenditure for wastewater management services accounted for 3.3 billion Turkish liras ($398.3 million), while expenditures for waste management services and other domains were 1.4 billion Turkish liras ($169 million) and 1.7 billion Turkish liras ($205.2 million), respectively.