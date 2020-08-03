Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

  • August 03 2020 14:06:00

Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

ANKARA
Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

Turkey has slammed the United States for a deal inked between Delta Crescent Energy LLC and the YPG-led SDF over the Syrian oil reserves in the east of Euphrates, dubbing the move as sponsoring the terrorism.

“We deeply regret the U.S. support to this step, disregarding international law, violating territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty of Syria, as well as being considered within the scope of financing terrorism,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Aug 3.

“This act, which cannot be justified by any legitimate motive, is utterly unacceptable,” it added.

Turkey’s reaction came after some media reports emerged on a deal brokered between the YPG-led SDF and the Delta Crescent Energy LLC for the modernization of the oil wells in the east of Euphrates, which are currently under the control of the YPG/PKK. Processing crude oil and marketing the products are also part of the deal.

It is believed the oil revenues, YPG generates from the oil reserves, will increase as the capacity of the reserves will be increased. The YPG is estimated to gain around $350 million out of the Syrian oil reserves.

The U.S. had relocated its troops to the region after Turkey’s military operation into northeastern Syria, with President Donald Trump stressing that the new mission of American troops in Syria was to protect the Syrian oil reserves.

“By this step, the PKK/YPG terrorist organization has clearly demonstrated its ambition to advance its separatist agenda by seizing the natural resources of the Syrian people. The natural resources of Syria belong to the Syrian people” it added.

Syria’s foreign ministry also said on Aug. 2 that an American oil company had signed an agreement with the YPG, in what it described as an illegal deal aimed at “stealing” Syria’s crude.

Turkey and the U.S. have long been at odds over the status of the YPG/PKK in eastern Syria. Turkey recognizes the group as a terrorist organization, aiming to create its autonomous region in the east of Euphrates, while the U.S. sees it as an efficient local partner in the fight against the ISIL.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of the Syrian Kurds, told Congress on July 30 that he had spoken to YPG leader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, also known as Mazloum Kobani, about the deal. Kobani is subject of an Interpol red notice and is wanted for multiple terror attacks targeting the Turkish security forces.

When asked by Graham, if Washington was supportive of the deal, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “We are.”

The U.S. support for YPG in Syria has become one of the stumbling blocks in bilateral ties between the two NATO allies. The U.S. has long been training and providing weaponry to the YPG despite Ankara’s warnings.

The Turkish military has launched three military operations into Syria to fight ISIL and YPG militants to ensure the safety of its borders.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New arms shipments come for Haftar forces: Libyan army

    New arms shipments come for Haftar forces: Libyan army

  2. Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

    Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

    Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

  5. Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

    Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria
Recommended
Former German envoy urges EU to continue negotiations with Turkey

Former German envoy urges EU to continue negotiations with Turkey
Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha

Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha
Erdoğan extends Eid greetings to leaders

Erdoğan extends Eid greetings to leaders
Eid al-Adha aid distributed to 4,000 families in Gaza

Eid al-Adha aid distributed to 4,000 families in Gaza
Turkey condemns UAE’s malicious’ acts in Libya

Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya
Turkish charity to sacrifice animals in 27 countries

Turkish charity to sacrifice animals in 27 countries
WORLD Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control on Aug. 2 in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles.    
ECONOMY Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirmed on Aug. 2 it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition.
SPORTS Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.