Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

  • March 18 2021 09:16:00

Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

ANKARA
Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed international criticism over the move to revoke the seat of opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (HDP) lawmaker, saying that to criticize the move amounts to intervening in the Turkish judiciary and that all should respect the ongoing judicial process.

“Everyone must wait for the ruling the Constitutional Court will make in this process. Commenting on an ongoing judicial process amounts to intervention in the judiciary,” said the ministry in a written statement on March 18.

The ministry said the seat of Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu from the HDP was revoked in line with the constitution and parliamentary ordinance. The ministry statement added that the country’s top prosecutor filed an indictment seeking the dissolution of the HDP, calling it an undemocratic party that colludes with the terrorist group PKK and seeks to destroy the unity of the state. The United States and Europe have criticized the move. The U.S. said on March 17 that it was “closely following events” in Turkey.

“The United States is closely following events in Turkey, including troubling moves on March 17 to strip Member of Parliament Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu of his parliamentary seat,” U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department said dissolving the HDP “would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation.”

Price said the U.S. is calling on the Turkish government “to respect freedom of expression in line with protections in the Turkish constitution and with Turkey’s international obligations.”

“Unapologetically [moving] towards the end of pluralism. What reaction does Turkey expect now from the European Union? A positive agenda?” said Nacho Sanchez Amor, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

    Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

  2. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  3. Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

    Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

  4. Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

    Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

  5. Turkey marks 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory

    Turkey marks 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory
Recommended
TPAO executives to escape EU sanctions over drilling

TPAO executives to escape EU sanctions over drilling
Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister

Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister
Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu

Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu
Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens

Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens
Turkeys new envoy aims to advance relations with US

Turkey's new envoy aims to advance relations with US
Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says

Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says
WORLD Takes one to know one: Putin mocks Biden over killer comment

'Takes one to know one': Putin mocks Biden over 'killer' comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" - saying "it takes one to know one" - as ties between Moscow and Washington sank to new lows.
ECONOMY Central Bank hikes main interest rate to 19%

Central Bank hikes main interest rate to 19%

Turkey’s central bank on March 18 hiked its main interest rate by a higher-than-expected 200 basis points to 19 percent to counter rising inflation and the dropping value of the lira.
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 