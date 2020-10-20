Turkey should be next to Azerbaijan at diplomacy desk: İYİ Party leader

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

An opposition party leader in Turkey called on the government Tuesday to prompt the country's diplomacy background in support of Azerbaijan in the international arena.

"It should be ensured that Turkey takes its place next to Azerbaijan at diplomacy desk," Meral Akşener, the leader of Good (İYİ) Party, told her party's parliamentary group.

Akşener condemned Armenia's recent deadly attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, as the conflict in the Armenian-occupied Upper Karabakh region continues.

She added that Armenia "has shown its real face once again" with its "missile attacks on Azerbaijan's Ganja and Mingachevir cities hours after they agreed on a cease-fire."

Akşener noted that Turkey should be more powerful to deal with all possible threats in the Caucasus region.