Turkey sets price limit for face masks

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has set a price limit of maximum 1 Turkish Lira ($0.14) -- including VAT -- for face masks, the country's Trade Ministry announced on May 7.

Starting on May 8, medical masks can be sold in markets, pharmacies, companies selling medical devices, and through e-trade platforms.

"Our goal is to provide our citizens medical masks in the easiest and fastest way with this wide sales network," the ministry said in a statement.

The country, which earlier banned the sale of face masks, allowed its retail on Monday as part of the normalization process.

Turkey, on April 5, started distributing face masks free-of-charge to citizens to stem the spread of COVID-19.

It also banned people from entering shops and marketplaces without a protective mask.

Turkey currently ranks among the top 10 countries in the world that have conducted the most virus tests, with its total number of tests exceeding 1.23 million.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the infection has spread to at least 187 countries and regions.