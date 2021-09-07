Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

  • September 07 2021 07:00:00

Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

ISTANBUL
Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

Turkey will take on the Netherlands in an away game in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, hoping to put its campaign back on track.

After a perfect start to its Group G campaign, beating the Netherlands 4-2 in its opening game followed by a 3-0 victory at Norway, Turkey was held to draws at home by Latvia in March and Montenegro last week.

A disastrous Euro 2020 campaign in June, which saw Turkey lose all its three group matches, added to the team’s wounds as coach Şenol Güneş tries to find a balance between experienced players and a new generation of upcoming talented players who mostly play abroad.

A 3-0 win in Gibraltar on Sept. 4 kept Turkey atop the Group G standings with 11 points, ahead of the Netherlands which trails by one point, however, Güneş was aware that the real test for his side will come in Amsterdam.

“This match is over, now we want to play the Netherlands game and win it, or go back home with an advantage by grabbing a draw at least,” he said after the Gibraltar match.

“We are one point ahead, and Norway will come to us,” he added. “If we win [against Norway], we will make up for the lost points. We finished the first half of this race by scoring points with three goals in the last match.”

The experienced coach, who led Turkey to a third-place finish in the 2002 World Cup, noted that Turkey made a great start to the qualification campaign.

“We were much more peaceful in the Netherlands vs Norway games, there was no stress,” he said.

“It is a fact that there is a loss of self-confidence due to the results in the European Championship. I can see that our players, who have good intentions and characters, have a loss of confidence as a result. Their real test will be against the Dutch.”

The Netherlands, on the other hand, beat Montenegro 4-0 on Sept. 4 to give coach Louis van Gaal the first win of his third spell in charge, after being held to a 1-1 draw by Norway three days earlier.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring from the penalty spot and added a second just after the hour mark to put the Netherlands on course for a seventh straight home win.

Captain Georginio Wijnaldum put the result beyond doubt with the host’s third and Cody Gakpo rounded off the scoring 14 minutes from time with his first international goal.

Buoyed by the dazzling attacking display and result against Montenegro, a side ranked 55 places below the Netherlands, Wijnaldum is already looking ahead to the Turkey match.

“Hopefully we can give Turkey, one of our director competitors, a slap,” he told NOS.

“This was an important performance after our European Championship exit and the Norway game. We were disappointed with the result against Norway.”

football,

ARTS & LIFE People lived up to 40 years of age 5,000 years ago

People lived up to 40 years of age 5,000 years ago
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

    Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

  2. Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

    Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

  3. Turkey’s fifth-largest lake faces drought threat

    Turkey’s fifth-largest lake faces drought threat

  4. British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

    British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

  5. Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

    Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus
Recommended
Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey
Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage
Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbikes France round

Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbike's France round
Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Womens EuroVolley

Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley
Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals
Turkish womens goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo
WORLD Taliban remove images of women from walls in Kabul

Taliban remove images of women from walls in Kabul

The Taliban are covering the images of women depicted on the walls of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul with paint and writing pro-Taliban slogans over them.
ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 83.7 percent in August compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

Turkey will take on the Netherlands in an away game in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, hoping to put its campaign back on track.