Turkey, Serbia recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency

Turkey and Serbia recognized each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel, Serbia's Foreign Ministry said on May 12.

Turkish and Serbian citizens can travel between the two countries as of May 14 with a vaccine certificate issued by the relevant state authorities.

"Citizens of the two countries will be allowed to enter the territory of the other country without a test and the application of a quarantine measure," said the statement.

A similar travel regime is in force between Turkey and Hungary since Tuesday.

Turkish and Hungarian citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a certificate can travel between the two countries without testing and quarantine obligations.