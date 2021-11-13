Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sent a plane late on Nov. 12 to help in a search and rescue operation for a Turkish national who went missing during heavy rain in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Carrying the necessary tools and equipment with Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) personnel who will participate in the search and rescue operation of a citizen who went missing as a result of heavy rainfall in Bosnia and Herzegovina, our plane departed from Etimesgut Airport/Ankara to Sarajevo," the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Heavy rain and floods hit Bosnia last week as authorities issued a red alert warning of the danger of floods and landslides.

Bosnia often experiences floods and landslides, causing residents to spend nights outside.

Foods killed scores of victims in May 2014 and damaged nearly 20,000 homes.

