Turkey sends medical supplies to Ukraine, Tunisia

  • May 08 2020 14:29:00

Turkey sends medical supplies to Ukraine, Tunisia

ANKARA
Turkey sends medical supplies to Ukraine, Tunisia

Turkey has said it sent medical supplies to be used in the fight against the novel coronavirus to Ukraine and Tunisia upon the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A statement issued by the Defense Ministry on May 8 informed that the supplies were delivered to Ukraine by a Turkish Airlines plane, saying, “Medical aid supplies, prepared at the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for use against the COVID-19 outbreak, have been sent to Ukraine.”

The boxes of aid bore the words of 13th-century poet Mevlana Rumi, "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness," plus the message: "With love from Turkey to the people of Ukraine."

Turkey sends medical supplies to Ukraine, Tunisia

Earlier, Turkey sent another plane to Tunisia loaded with medical supplies, the ministry stated. “Medical aid supplies, prepared at the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for use against the COVID-19 outbreak, have been sent to Tunisia,” it said on Twitter.

More than 125 countries have demanded medical aid from Turkey since the pandemic hit the world, with around half of these countries having been provided various medical equipment and protection gears.

The countries included the worst-hit ones such as Italy, Spain, and the U.K., while Turkey remains the world’s third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  2. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  3. Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

    Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

  4. Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister

    Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister

  5. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul
Recommended
Investigation launched against CHP MPs after communications director’s complaint

Investigation launched against CHP MPs after communications director’s complaint
44 inmates infected with COVID-19 in Istanbul

44 inmates infected with COVID-19 in Istanbul
New flights to US planned to bring Turkish nationals home

New flights to US planned to bring Turkish nationals home
Results from sample virus tests expected in two weeks

Results from sample virus tests expected in two weeks
Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official
City hospital leads pandemic efforts in Turkey’s capital

City hospital leads pandemic efforts in Turkey’s capital
WORLD UN chief says coronavirus has sparked tsunami of hate and xenophobia

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on May 8 for an "all-out effort" to end the "tsunami of hate and xenophobia" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries.
ECONOMY Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Turkey's historic Grand Bazaar will reopen for shopping as of June 1, the chairman of the iconic tourist destination said on May 8. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 