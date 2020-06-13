Turkey sends medical aid to Serbia

BELGRADE- Anadolu Agency

A truck carrying medical supplies reached Serbia on June 12 from Turkey.

The aid will help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies were sent by Turkey's Health Ministry and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) upon the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The aid includes bedside monitors, pulsometers, UV sterilization lamps, oxygen regulators, perfusion pumps, video laryngoscopes, laryngoscopes, silicon Ambu, surgical aspirators, hospital bedding sets, intensive care patient beds, protective masks, protective overalls, hand sanitizers and wet towels.

The materials were delivered to the epidemic hospital established in Novi Pazar.

Turkey's Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Bilgiç at the delivery ceremony said that Turkey's assistance will continue.

The Bosniak National Council (BNV) head Jasmina Curic expressed her wish that the aid continues.

"The Turkish people and the state were with us whenever we needed help," she added.

DEIK Serbia head Bayram Akgul said that he is happy to help and he will continue with his contributions to the Sandzak region of Serbia.

Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister Rasim Ljajic also attended the ceremony.