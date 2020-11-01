Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan

SAMSUN-Anadolu Agency
An aid convoy with relief supplies for Azerbaijanis affected by the ongoing Upper Karabakh clashes set off from Turkey's Black Sea province of Samsun on Oct. 31.

The Turkish Red Crescent has sent 11 trucks with food, winter clothes, shoes, blankets, surgical masks, sanitation materials, and toys for children, said Ahmet Bulut, vice president of the agency’s Samsun branch.

The convoy started off from Istanbul and stopped in Samsun en route to Azerbaijan.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

At least 91 civilians, including 11 children and 27 women, have been killed in Armenian attacks, according to Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor's Office.

About 400 people, including at least 14 babies, 36 children, and 101 women, have also been injured in the attacks.

At least 2,442 homes, 92 apartment buildings, and 428 public buildings have been damaged and become unusable, the authority said.

