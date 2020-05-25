Turkey sends aid to Venezuela during Ramadan

  • May 25 2020 10:26:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey delivered 400 aid packages to needy families in the Venezuelan capital Caracas during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Turkish officials said on May 24.

The Turkish embassy in Caracas said that the 6-ton shipment of aid package consisted Turkey-made staple food including pasta, flour, rice, tuna fish, pulses, oil, margarine and sugar, as well as medical masks and gloves to help Venezuela in the fight against coronavirus.

The aid was sent in coordination with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

So far, the death toll from the virus in Venezuela stands at 10, with 1,010 total cases.

Since first appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit.

