Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

LEFKOŞA

Turkey sent 50,000 additional doses of a coronavirus vaccine to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on June 21.

A Health Ministry plane carrying the doses landed at Ercan International Airport in Lefkosa, where officials from the TRNC’s Health Ministry received the shipment.

With the latest delivery, Turkey has provided the TRNC with 290,000 vaccine doses to date.

The island of Cyprus has been divided into the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island’s Turks and Ankara’s intervention as a guarantor power.