Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

  • June 22 2021 09:00:44

Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

LEFKOŞA
Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

Turkey sent 50,000 additional doses of a coronavirus vaccine to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on June 21. 

A Health Ministry plane carrying the doses landed at Ercan International Airport in Lefkosa, where officials from the TRNC’s Health Ministry received the shipment.

With the latest delivery, Turkey has provided the TRNC with 290,000 vaccine doses to date.

The island of Cyprus has been divided into the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island’s Turks and Ankara’s intervention as a guarantor power.

TURKEY Russian tourists return to Turkish resort after flights resume

Russian tourists return to Turkish resort after flights resume
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

    Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

  2. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

  3. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  4. Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

    Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

  5. Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

    Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit
Recommended
Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters
Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry

Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry
Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM

Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM
Turkeys presence at Kabul airport necessary, says Afghan foreign minister

Turkey's presence at Kabul airport 'necessary,' says Afghan foreign minister
Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

WORLD WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

The WHO is setting up a hub in South Africa to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to produce COVID-19 vaccines, in what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a historic step to spread lifesaving technology.

ECONOMY Turkeys GDP per capita index up in 2020

Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2020

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita index based on purchasing power parity (PPP) last year was 64, while the average for EU countries was 100, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on June 21. 

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.