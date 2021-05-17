Turkey seizes over 6.2 mln drug pills

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Customs teams confiscated over a ton of Captagon drug pills at the İskenderun Port in southern Turkey, the biggest seizure of its kind, the country's trade minister said on May 16.

A total of 1,072 kilograms (2,000 pounds) of Captagon drugs – more than 6.2 million pills – were seized during search by customs officials of Hatay province from May 15-16, Mehmet Muş said on Twitter.

Contraband worth over $37 million was found hidden in 11 containers brought to the port for transit to the United Arab Emirates, he also said.

Muş congratulated the local customs officials and the staff of smuggling and intelligence directorate for the operation.

Efforts will continue to curb drug trafficking, he added.