Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

  • July 12 2021 12:12:36

Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

ANKARA
Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey saw 552,812 houses sold in the first half of 2021, the country's statistical authority said on July 12. 

The number of residential properties sold in the country fell 11.5% year-on-year in January-June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

The institute noted that 167,878 new houses were sold across the country, while the rest were second-hand sales.

The mortgaged housing sales amounted to 104,168 – going down 60.9% – with a 19% share of all sales in the first six months of this year.

Housing sales to foreigners also decreased in the same period.

Some 20,488 houses were sold to foreigners in the first half, down 43.7% year-on-year.

Istanbul, the country's largest city by population, enjoyed the lion's share of those sales to foreigners, with 10,108 units.

The Mediterranean holiday resort city of Antalya followed with 3,990 properties, while the capital Ankara came third with 1,276.

The data showed that Iranian citizens made up the largest group of foreign sales according to nationality, as they bought 3,070 houses in Turkey.

They were followed by Iraqis with 3,019 housing units sold, Russians with 1,759, Afghans with 1,277, and Kazakhs with 787 in the first six months of this year.

Sales figures for June

A total of 134,731 houses changed hands in June, down 29.1% compared to the same month last year.

House sales to foreigners jumped 185.3% on an annual basis to reach 4,748 units this June.

Economy,

TURKEY Turkey’s president should embrace 83 million Turks: Kılıçdaroğlu

Turkey’s president should embrace 83 million Turks: Kılıçdaroğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

    Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

  2. Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

    Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

  3. Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors

    Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors

  4. Turkey to begin mass production of HİSAR O+ defense system

    Turkey to begin mass production of HİSAR O+ defense system

  5. Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

    Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey
Recommended
Turkeys auto production, exports up in H1

Turkey's auto production, exports up in H1
Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2% in May

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2% in May
Plastics importers to be licensed again

Plastics importers to be licensed again
Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey
Turkey to begin mass production of HİSAR O+ defense system

Turkey to begin mass production of HİSAR O+ defense system
EU-funded tech center promises multiple services for R&D projects

EU-funded tech center promises multiple services for R&D projects
WORLD Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases on July 12, as a lockdown in the country’s largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases.

ECONOMY Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey saw 552,812 houses sold in the first half of 2021, the country's statistical authority said on July 12. 
SPORTS Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships

Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships

A total of four Turkish swimmers won medals at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in the Italian capital Rome on July 11. 