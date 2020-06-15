Turkey sees 434,757 house sales in Jan-May

  • June 15 2020 11:45:00

Turkey sees 434,757 house sales in Jan-May

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey sees 434,757 house sales in Jan-May

In Turkey, 434,757 residential properties were sold in the first five months of 2020, the country’s statistical authority announced on June 15.

Housing sales dropped 2.2% or 9,684 units in the five-month period, compared to the same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data.

During the first five months of this year, 139,140 new houses were sold, while the remaining were second-hand sales.

Istanbul -- Turkey's largest city by population and one of its top tourist centers -- took the largest share of housing sales with 11.2% or 48,752 houses in the period.

Official data showed the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir racked up 25,613 (5.9%) and 15,866 (3.6%) of total housing sales, respectively.

Mortgaged housing sales were recorded at 164,870 -- a 37.9% share of all sales over the same period.

In May, housing sales dropped 44.6% to reach some 50,936 units -- 16,860 new and around 34,000 second-hand -- on a yearly basis.

House sales to foreigners

In January-May, some 12,734 houses were bought by foreigners, down from 17,452 units from the same period of 2019.

Istanbul was the top city for foreigners with 6,172 property sales, while the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya (2,431 sales) and capital Ankara (784 sales) followed it.

Iranian citizens were top buyers of Turkish properties with 2,230 housing sales. Iraqis, Afghans, Chinese, and Azerbaijanis were among the top five.

In May 2020, foreigners bought some 860 housing units, down from 3,925 on an annual basis. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

    Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

  2. Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  3. Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

    Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

  4. Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

    Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

  5. Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

    Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy
Recommended
Govt budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

Gov't budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May
Turkeys indigenous electric train to serve by year-end

Turkey's indigenous electric train to serve by year-end
Erdoğan says Turkey provided medical assistance to 125 countries

Erdoğan says Turkey provided medical assistance to 125 countries
Turkey plans to extend layoff ban

Turkey plans to extend layoff ban
Istanbul beaches await day-trippers amid normalization

Istanbul beaches await day-trippers amid normalization
Turkey: Agricultural, animal production hub beyond region

Turkey: Agricultural, animal production hub beyond region
WORLD Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya’s foreign minister on June 14 urged the U.N. Security Council to refer mass graves discovered in the city of Tarhuna to the International Criminal Court.
ECONOMY Govt budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

Gov't budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

The Turkish central government registered a budget deficit of 90.1 billion Turkish liras (some $14 billion) in January-May, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry reported on June 15.
SPORTS Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Defending champion Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Süper Lig on June 14, losing 2-0 to Rizespor in an away match, while goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a heavy injury, dealing a major blow to the Istanbul club’s title chances.