Turkey sees 42 percent rise in registered vehicles in January

  • February 28 2020 12:42:51

Turkey sees 42 percent rise in registered vehicles in January

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey sees 42 percent rise in registered vehicles in January

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey jumped 42.2 percent year-on-year to 94,540 vehicles in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 28.

"At the end of January, the total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 23.2 million," TÜİK said.

Automobiles accounted for the lion's share of new registrations with 69.8 percent, while small trucks and motorcycles represented 16.4 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

As for the car makes registered, Fiat made up 18.4 percent of new registrations, followed by Renault with 16.8 percent and Dacia with 9.2 percent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. At least 33 Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib

    At least 33 Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Turkey to not to stop irregular migrants reaching Europe: Reports

    Turkey to not to stop irregular migrants reaching Europe: Reports

  4. NATO holds extraordinary meeting as Stoltenberg condemns attacks

    NATO holds extraordinary meeting as Stoltenberg condemns attacks

  5. Sale of Ottoman sultan’s throne stirs debate

    Sale of Ottoman sultan’s throne stirs debate
Recommended
Turkeys economy grows 0.9 percent in 2019

Turkey's economy grows 0.9 percent in 2019
Turkish Central Bank intl reserves at $102.5B in January

Turkish Central Bank int'l reserves at $102.5B in January
Turkish exports up 6.4 percent in January

Turkish exports up 6.4 percent in January
Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister
Gender gap among farm workers narrows slowly

Gender gap among farm workers narrows slowly
Economic morale in Turkey up in February

Economic morale in Turkey up in February
WORLD A mob out for blood: Indias protests pit Hindus against Muslims

A mob out for blood: India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims

Mohammad Zubair was on his way home from a local mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake.   
ECONOMY Turkeys economy grows 0.9 percent in 2019

Turkey's economy grows 0.9 percent in 2019

Turkey's economy posted a growth rate of 0.9 percent in 2019, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Başakşehir reach last 16 in UEFA Europa League

Başakşehir reach last 16 in UEFA Europa League

Medipol Başakşehir advanced to the UEFA Europa League last 16 after beating Sporting Lisbon 4-1 in extra time at home.