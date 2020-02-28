Turkey sees 42 percent rise in registered vehicles in January

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey jumped 42.2 percent year-on-year to 94,540 vehicles in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 28.

"At the end of January, the total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 23.2 million," TÜİK said.

Automobiles accounted for the lion's share of new registrations with 69.8 percent, while small trucks and motorcycles represented 16.4 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

As for the car makes registered, Fiat made up 18.4 percent of new registrations, followed by Renault with 16.8 percent and Dacia with 9.2 percent.