Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

  • October 12 2021 09:05:44

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

ANKARA
Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Oct. 11. 

The first half ended goalless at Daugava Stadium in the capital Riga.

Latvia took the lead thanks to Merih Demiral's own goal in the 70th minute.

The visitors quickly responded five minutes later while Serdar Dursun scored on a header, assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

Turkey went on several occasions to score and finally in the stoppage time they were awarded a penalty following a VAR check.

Burak Yılmaz converted the penalty successfully, leading his team complete a remarkable comeback in Latvia.

Turkey increased their points to 15 and still have a chance to qualify for 2022 World Cup finals with two matches left in the qualifiers.

Having collected 19 points, the Netherlands sit top of the group after sealing an easy 6-0 win over Gibraltar at home.

Norway defeated Montenegro 2-0, now in the second spot with 17 points.

Montenegro have 11 points and Latvia collected five points.

Gibraltar are at the bottom of Group G without any points.

football,

WORLD Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout
MOST POPULAR

  1. Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

    Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

  2. Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

    Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

  3. Where is the homeland?

    Where is the homeland?

  4. Turkey out of patience for attacks from N Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey out of patience for attacks from N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey faces no gas supply problem: Minister

    Turkey faces no gas supply problem: Minister
Recommended
Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix
Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers
Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup
Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach

Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach
F1 driver Norris says glad to heading back to Turkey

F1 driver Norris says glad to 'heading back' to Turkey
WORLD Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

The political movement of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Oct. 11 said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country’s parliament, after elections with a record low voter turnout.

ECONOMY Turkeys competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

Turkey's competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

The Turkish Competition Authority on Oct. 11 decided to open an investigation into e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, on whether the company violated the country's competition laws.
SPORTS Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Oct. 11. 